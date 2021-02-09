This is among one of the worst winter storms I’ve ever seen in my life.

The only one that might have been worse was the Storm of the Century in 1993. Where I was, we experienced more than a foot of snow and there were power outages for days on end.

by Brent Maze

For some to get places, it took weeks for all of the power to be restored.

It was also during that storm that I saw extreme cold conditions like we are experiencing. On that March Sunday morning, our low temperature was 2 degrees.

It didn’t get quite that cold here, but with the wind, it felt like the temperature was below zero.

That being said, this event was much different and in some ways worse. We had almost all ice except for the last snowfall we had overnight Monday or on Tuesday.

As I commented on social media, we basically had an icy layered cake. It started with freezing rain, then had a lot of sleet to be finished off with freezing rain. Then the icing on the cake was that snow we had.

When you have the amount of ice that we had, I don’t really think there’s much you can do. Even up north, they can’t handle pure ice, and that’s basically what we had.

Even with a big snowfall, you can still get some traction, but with ice, you could be moonwalking as if you were Michael Jackson in the “Billie Jean” video.

Cars can literally slide down the road with no help.

I’ll take snow over this any day of the week, but it at least makes me look forward to the hot days of summertime, at least for a little while. I’d much rather sweat than be iced in any day.

