Last week’s ice storm was one that rivaled several incidents that have happened over the last few decades.

by Brent Maze

With the number of trees that were affected by the storm, this storm was probably the biggest weather event to hit the county since Hurricane Katrina. While it wasn’t near the extent that Katrina had, it was one of the few weather events that affected everyone across the county more than any recent storm.

We haven’t seen this kind of cold in a long time, if ever on record. The National Weather Service kept showing record low highs all during last week. It was also one of the longest periods of time we’ve ever stayed below freezing.

While the state has seen colder days on record, it is unusual that the cold stayed around as long as it did.

It’s one of the worst ice storms we’ve seen in 25 years. I hope it is at least another 25 years or more before we see another one.

And if we do, please God, let’s not have ice.

