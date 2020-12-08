A century ago, our world was fighting the war to end all wars, but only 20 years later did our world descend into yet another war that was even bloodier than the first.

And what brought the United States into the war was the attack on Pearl Harbor. As then President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, Dec. 7, 1941, was a day that will live in infamy.

Even though the attack on Pearl Harbor was long before I was born, the impact that it had on our country is still being felt today. It affected our country on all levels private and public, as our country mobilized to respond the threat of Adolf Hitler and other leaders in the axis powers.

It showed what our country could do when we were all going in the same direction. Four years later, we helped our allies in Europe and Asia overcome the axis powers.

Things occurred on both sides of enemy lines that should have never happened, but it helped show us a lesson that we would never forget.

All around the world, we still have historical markers to help us remember what happened in World War II and why we can’t let it happen again.

And out of that time of trouble came, as Tom Brokaw named it, the greatest generation. Thankfully, we still have a few members of that generation here with us, but that number is dwindling with each passing day.

If you get a chance to meet one of the veterans of World War II, take a chance to talk with them and get to know them. They might be willing to talk with you about their experiences in the military, but to some, it’s an experience that they don’t enjoy talking about.

To all of the World War II veterans still with us, thank you for your service. Let us never forget the sacrifice of that greatest generation.

