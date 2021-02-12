The East Central Community College Lady Warriors dropped to 1-3 on the year on Tuesday as they fell to Mississippi Gulf Coast, 9-0. The win improves the Lady Bulldogs to 5-0 on the season.

"There are some things we need to improve on as a team," said ECCC head coach Jay Pacelli. "MGCCC is an elite team for sure, but there are better times ahead for this team."

The Lady Bulldogs took all three doubles matches to start the afternoon with Natalia Beltran (Bogota, Colombia) and Alejandra Vargas (Bogota, Colombia) falling at No. 1 doubles, 8-0, to Krissy Georgieva and Ally Bowen. Sarah Cline (Brandon) and Anna Moore (Decatur) had a strong at No. 2 doubles but ultimately lost to Kaylen Bond and Anna Stringer, 8-5. Laila Sisson (Collinsville) and Madison Autry (Kosciusko) rounded out play at No. 3 and fell to Kasey Kent and Tia Tops, 8-1.

Beltran was at No. 1 singles and fell to Georgieva, 6-2, 6-0. Vargas played No. 2 singles and lost to Bowen, 6-0, 6-1, while Cline played No. 3 and suffered a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Kent. Moore was in the No. 4 singles slot and dropped a match to Bond, 6-2, 6-0. Madison Gregg (Maben) played at No. 5 and fell to Stringer, 6-3, 6-4, in a good match, while Courtney Gill (Carthage) closed out singles play at No. 6 with a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Tia Topps.

The Lady Warriors are scheduled to take on Co-Lin on Friday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. but fans should follow all ECCC Athletics social media accounts and check www.ecccathletics.com for any potential schedule changes.