The Lake powerlifting team recently won the Region 3-2A championship and qualified eight lifters for the South 2A meet.

Lake had five lifters win their weight class in Kelon Rhodes (198), Demetrius Towner (220), Justin Boone (242), Tyreese Moore (308) and Kalvin Dinkins (308-plus). Finishing second for Lake was Cameron Hunt (132) and Jatavian Burkes (275). Justin Gunn finished in third in the 220-pound class while Davis Reyonds (114) and Labrontae Slack (242) finished fourth.