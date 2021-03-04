The Newton County Academy baseball team got in one game last week, falling 15-5 to Leake Academy on Friday.

Leake outhit NCA 14-6 in the contest. Austin Upton and Lee Hollingsworth were each 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI apiece. Jax Porter and Ryan Moore had NCA’s other hits.

Upton got the start and pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four. Lee Hollingsworth pitched 2/3 of an inning, giving up nine runs on eight hits while striking out three. Porter pitched the last inning and struck out one.

NCA is scheduled to return to action on Friday as they will play the Hattiesburg HomeSchool team and will host Hillcrest Christian on Saturday.