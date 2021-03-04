The Newton County Academy tennis team opened the season with a 5-2 loss to West Lauderdale last week.

In singles, Morgan Herrington lost 6-0, 6-0 while Tyler Castillo lost 6-0, 6-0.

In girls doubles, Belle Hollingsworth and Lilly Hollingsworth won 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 1 spot while Cayden Alexander and Ayden McDill lost 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot.

In boys doubles, Jamie Chapman and Taylor Burt lost 6-0, 6-4 at the No. 1 spot while Zander Meeks and Reed Terrell won 6-2, 6-2 at the No. 2 spot. In mixed doubles, Ashley Barrett and Wesley Chapman lost 6-4, 6-1.