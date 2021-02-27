Union and Newton's girls basketball teams will be headed to Jackson next Tuesday for the Class 2A Final Four.

This will be the first trip to the Final Four for Union, while Newton is headed back to the Final Four for the first time since they won the championship in 2019.

Union defeated West Lincoln 35-32 at home to advance. The Lady Yellowjackets will play on Tuesday against Calhoun City, who defeated Mantachie 77-32.

Newton defeated Bay Springs 40-39 on the road to clinch their spot in the Final Four. The Lady Tigers will play on Tuesday against New Site (31-2), who defeated Northside 82-36.

