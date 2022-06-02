Shannon Harmon got into motocross because it was something that his son enjoyed doing, but he might not have seen how much that would become a part of his life from that moment on.

Many years later, Harmon still loves the sport and puts on a motocross race each year.

This past weekend, he sponsored races over the weekend on their own 1.2-mile track off Dennkis Road in Lake and attracted several races from around the area and state.

“This is probably one of the cleanest environments that you’ll ever experience in this sport,” Harmon said. “It’s good clean racing. If you need a part or something to help repair your bike, someone will help you out. It’s just like a big family out here.”

The course features a number of jumps and tables for riders enjoy. Harmon said they normally put on a few races each year, but last year they only had one race.

“It’s not about the money for me,” Harmon said. “It’s about having fun and spending time with family and friends.