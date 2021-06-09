These representatives of the Class at 2031 at Newton County Elementary School received Honor Roll recognition for their accomplishments in second grade front row from left: Erika Gregory, Anslie Kate Gipson, Aiden Evans, Braylin Hattaway, Khloe Futrell, Chesleigh Cox, Tana McCullough, Blair Boatner, Caroline Morgan, and Allie Stagg; second row from left: Alexes Knochenmuss, Kalleigh Harper Hollingsworth, Braylen Davis, Matthew Little, Bella Grace Bishop, Landry Terrell, Madison Watkins, and Sara Brooklyn Gentry; back row from left: Raylee Harrison, Olivia Chaney, Stella Chaney, Tayler Flucker, Hazyl Williams, Parker Chatham, Paisley Peets, and Jacob Savell. Also recognized: Brycen Cook, Jaxson Duncan, Jenna Glover, and Eli Walker.