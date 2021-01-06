Union, Newton County Academy and Newton County Schools will be delaying classes until 10 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 12.
Newton County Schools released the information below:
Union Public Schools released the following information:
UPSD Updates: UPSD will delay the start of school until 10:00 AM on Tuesday, Jan. 12 to ensure that any ice has cleared from roadways. Buses will run 2 hours later than normal.
Newton County Academy posted the following on Facebook:
Per Coach Tucker: NCA will have a delayed start on Tuesday morning. We will start at 10:00 a.m.
Newton Municipal Schools has not informed the Newton County Appeal about its plans for Tuesday as of now.