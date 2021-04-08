Weather forecasts are showing storms Friday and Saturday morning, but it's not likely going to affect Newton's Loose Caboose Festival scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Newton County in an enhanced risk of severe weather from Friday at 7 a.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m. Appeal publisher Brent Maze asked WTOK's Stephen Bowers if he thought it would affect Loose Caboose. He responded with the following tweet.

It’s a stormy start, mainly before sunrise. By 7 am, improvements begin. — Stephen Bowers (@sbowerswx) April 8, 2021

He also did not anticipate that events would have to be delayed based on current weather models.

As of Thursday, the National Weather Service in Jackson said, "A potent weather setup is expected Friday and Friday night. Severe storms currently look likely from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. All modes of severe weather will be possible during this time."

"Several rounds of severe weather, some possibly significant, will affect the region starting late Friday afternoon through Friday night. Severe storms will be capable of producing large hail to baseball size, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Storms willbegin across portions of the region Friday afternoon but more widespread severe weather will occur late Friday night into early Saturday morning," the weather service said in its hazardous outlook. "Localized flash flooding will also be possible across the entire outlook area Friday night into Saturday morning."

Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with sustained winds of 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%, most of which is expected to come early Saturday morning.