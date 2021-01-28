The Newton Board of Aldermen is seeking applicants for the Newton Municipal School Board.

City Clerk Charlene Evans said interested applicants must be residents living outside the city limits but inside the school district.

Currently, Lavera Chapman is the sitting board member in this place. She expressed insterest to the Newton Board of Aldermen that she would like to continue to stay on the school board.

Evans said those that meet the criteria and are interested in serving on the school board should call City Hall at 601-683-6181 for more information and to add their name to the agenda.

The Aldermen said last week that they plan to appoint the school board member at the Feb. 2, 2021, meeting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is held at the historic depot.

In the past, the aldermen have asked those interested for each position to address the board and tell them why they would like to serve.