Newton County's COVID-19 cases have risen by a total of 20 over the last four days, putting the county's total number of cases at 472 since March 11 through July 25.

While there is no number of recoveries released by counties, Newton County has added 96 cases since July 11 when its total was 376. That is the same number of cases (96) added over a two-week period from July 4 to 18. There was a total increase of only 47 cases from June 27 to July 11.

Currently, there have been a total of 10 deaths in the county with 10 cases in long-term care facilities.

Here is the breakdown of the local numbers by day:

Dates: Cases total-Change

June 21: 323-0

June 22: 324-1

June 23: 326-2

June 24: 325-(-1)

June 25: 326-1

June 26: 330-4

June 27: 329-(-1)

June 28: 329-0

June 29: 328-(-1)

June 30: 328-0

July 01: 332-4

July 02: 338-6

July 03: 339-1

July 04: 339-0

July 05: 339-0

July 06: 347-8

July 07: 352-5

July 08: 357-5

July 09: 367-10

July 10: 375-8

July 11: 376-1

July 12: 377-1

July 13: 379-2

July 14: 384-5

July 15: 390-6

July 16: 408-18

July 17: 416-8

July 18: 435-19

July 19: 435-0

July 20: 442-7

July 21: 452-10

July 22: 454-2

July 23: 458-4

July 24: 467-9

July 25: 472-5