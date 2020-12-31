On Monday evening, Dec. 21, the children of Dr. H. L. May gathered at his home on Belmont Street in Newton to celebrate his 98th Birthday! Dr. May practiced Optometry in East Mississippi for 42 years, retiring in July, 1989 after Dr. Gil Davis acquired his Optometry practice.

Four of Dr. May’s children attended his birthday event along with their significant others: Bob, Bonnie (Vinny), Beverly (son Austin) and Bill (Brett). Due to medical issues and concerns about COVID 19 sister Brookes remained at home in Irving, Texas.

May was born in 1922 in Barr, MS in the house of his own Grandfather. He grew up with two brothers and two sisters (all deceased) in rural Tate County. After finishing High School he enlisted in the Army/Air Force at the height of World War II. Following basic training at Camp Shelby, MS and advanced training at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, TX, May was assigned to air bases in and around London, England. As the Flight Engineer on B-24 Liberator aircraft he flew 35 missions over France and Germany. He did these things when he was only 19 years old.

May returned home from war to marry his sweetheart, Chloie Tucker of Urbana, Ark. whom he met prior to joining the military. They worked together at an aircraft factory in Memphis. Chloie was a riveter on wing sections of B-24 Liberator aircraft. May was the wing inspector.

May attended Southern College of Optometry (SCO) in Memphis and later in life was honored to serve on its Board of Directors. Following his graduation from SCO Dr. May took a long bus ride from town-to-town in Central Mississippi searching for a good community in which to open his medical practice. He didn’t own a car so he rode buses all around, simply hopping off to explore towns, speak to a few folks and catch the next bus out. Naturally, he was investigating towns that didn’t have an eye-doctor. In the late 1940’s there were more than a few towns that met his specs.

Newton stole his heart the moment he rode into town. As he told it, his first visit to Newton found him white-knuckled, sitting in the front row of a speeding Continental Trailways bus as, in hopes of staying on schedule, its driver blasted along the narrow lanes on Highway 80. Then, when the bus crossed the Newton City Limit the driver slowed and moseyed slowly up West Church Street. Fully blooming trees created a canopy that shadowed the stately homes all along the way. The bus driver told the young doctor it was the prettiest stretch of road in Mississippi. Dr. May was smitten. Even more so, he met a few of the townspeople who pitched him hard on settling down in Newton, MS. He was sold.

Shortly later Dr. May, his wife Chloie, and their two-year-old son, Bob, moved to Newton. The year was 1949. Dr. May’s first Optometry Office was located next to the Newton County Bank on South Main, across from the Rainbow Café. He and his wife were lifetime, active members of Newton’s First Baptist Church and all five of their children were baptized there.

The couple spent 65 years demonstrating great love and adoration for each other when suddenly, Chloie succumbed to Cancer in 2011. Her last words to him were “kiss me again.” He joyfully complied.

Today, one finds many lovely flower bearing trees along roads and intersections in and around Newton. Dr. May played a major role in beautification projects that will enhance the natural appeal of this community for generations to come.

Dr. May made a difference to his children and their children and now, a smattering of Great grandchildren. On his 98th Birthday, technology made possible for 4 generations of the May family to gather and express their deep love and respect for him. They “Zoomed.”

Dr. May’s people are thankful for his unswerving love, his strong character, his special devotion to God, country, community and family. All cherish his rich sense of humor and his single-minded, purposeful way of getting things done.

Happy Birthday, Dr. May! Long MAY you live!