Two more people have been arrested in connection with a Nov. 12 shooting in Newton. Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said Rhyan Young, 25, of 600 W. Church St. in Newton and Derrick Glenn, 21, of 110 N. Pilate Ave. were arrested and charged with attempted murder. Both suspects have been released on $20,000 bond. Rhyan Young Derrick Glenn The other suspects charged in the case ...