While many fun day trips for Union residents include a bit of a drive, Meridian offers several fun things to do for everyone involved and only sits around forty-five minutes away from home. Many people often overlook Meridian; however, with a plethora of different things to enjoy, this city serves as a great day-trip location. Meridian includes historical attractions, artistic attractions, a children’s museum, great places to eat, and many other things. Therefore, all Union residents should consider a trip to Meridian this summer.

As customary with most of the day-trip locations in Mississippi, Meridian offers several historical attractions. The home of Merrehope offers a look at an antebellum home, serving as an educational experience for everyone involved. The Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum offers a look at a factory experience in the early 20th century; as modern Americans, we sometimes do not realize exactly how difficult making basic things used to prove. This museum used to serve as a factory for steam engines in the late-19th and early 20th centuries, and this museum actually is the last intact factory left in the country. When walking through the doors, one almost walks back into the past. Moreover, the Dentzel Carousel serves as the last remaining carousel of carousel manufacturer Gustav Dentzel. As German immigrant to the United States in the late 1800s, Dentzel established a carousel factory in 1860 where he successfully manufactured carousels until 1929. Meridian’s current resident carousel has called the city home since 1909. Furthermore, for those interested in Mississippi’s music history, the Jimmie Rodgers’ Museum provides a great educational experience for anyone interested in the legendary country singer. After touring this museum, one can then eat a great meal at Weidmann’s, a historic restaurant that has served downtown Meridian since 1870. Ultimately, Meridian offers a great historical experience for all Union residents.

In addition to providing a wide variety of options for history lovers, Meridian also features many different attractions for lovers of the arts. The MAX serves as the first and foremost of these artistic attractions. Standing for the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience, the MAX was finished in 2018 after an almost twenty-year long journey. This museum celebrates famous musicians and artists from Mississippi. In 2019, the MAX even featured The Jim Henson: Imagination Unlimited, its first traveling exhibition. The museum features many exhibits and galleries for everyone to enjoy; therefore, for anyone going to this attraction, make sure to factor in plenty of time for this experience. As the MAX’s website says, “when it comes to arts and entertainment, Mississippi is a land full of stories,” and the MAX aims to tell those stories. Furthermore, for those wanting to attend live performances, both The Temple Theater and MSU Riley Center offer various productions in historic venues. Last but certainly not least, Meridian features a new children’s museum as an extension of the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. For Union residents, the Meridian branch of the Mississippi Children’s Museum provides fun for younger children closer to home. Meridian easily offers fun for the entire family.

Although overlooked by many in Union and the surrounding areas, Meridian features several different things to do. From history museums to artistic experiences to the children’s museum, all Union residents could likely find something they like on a day trip to Meridian. Because of the city’s close location to home, Union residents could easily take a Friday or Saturday this summer to enjoy the city; the Queen City will make for a great day trip regardless of anyone’s interests.

