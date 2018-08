I have been staring at a blank page for an hour, trying to determine what to write for the column this week. I had to charge all of my tech equipment this evening. I checked for messages several times this week and had none. It is Sunday night, past my bedtime. With my phone fully charged, finally, I discovered a message from Annie Duett.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.