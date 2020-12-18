These educators from the Newton Municipal elementary, middle and high schools and the career center received awards for Teacher of the Year. Pictured are, from left, Vernita Wash, Sonya Chapman, Board President Lavera Chapman, Catina Robinson, Cassandra Hardaway and Superintendent Glenda Nickson.
NDSM photo
Dr. Kevin Carter, director of the Career Center, received the NMSD Administrator of the Year Award. Pictured are, from left, Board President Lavera Chapman, Carter and Superintendent Glenda Nickson.
NMSD photo
Newton Municipal School District’s Teachers and Administrator of the Year were recognized at the December board meeting.
Cassandra Hardaway was named the Teacher of the Year for Newton Elementary as well as the Newton Municipal School District Teacher of the Year.
Hardaway is a Newton County native; she graduated from Newton High School. She has been teaching for 17 years and has been...
