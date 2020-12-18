These educators from the Newton Municipal elementary, middle and high schools and the career center received awards for Teacher of the Year. Pictured are, from left, Vernita Wash, Sonya Chapman, Board President Lavera Chapman, Catina Robinson, Cassandra Hardaway and Superintendent Glenda Nickson. NDSM photo

Dr. Kevin Carter, director of the Career Center, received the NMSD Administrator of the Year Award. Pictured are, from left, Board President Lavera Chapman, Carter and Superintendent Glenda Nickson. NMSD photo