The Newton Municipal School Board took up two policies regarding medical marijuana and weapons on campus based on recommendations and options provided by the Mississippi School Board Association.

The board, in anticipation of Mississippi’s legalization of medical marijuana, opted to deny the administering of medical cannabis to students by authorized school personnel based on the recommendation of Superintendent Glenda Nickson. Board attorney Brian Mayo also reminded the board that marijuana use is not legal under federal law and adopting a policy to allow the administration of medical marijuana at the present time could jeopardize federal funding. The board unanimously agreed to amend the school’s student health services policy to authorize certified school personnel to administer all prescribed medications except medical marijuana.

The board also adopted a policy of that the only persons with concealed carry permits who could move beyond the schools’ vestibules and into classroom areas with concealed weapons would be active law enforcement officers and the district’s student resource officers.

Dr. Kevin Carter advised the board of a talks with ECCC personnel to create a partnership that would allow students to gain dual credit certificates in carpentry and early childhood development before graduation for students who started the programs in the tenth grade. The School of Innovation Middle College model will begin taking college classes in the 11th grade for students to receive college credits through ECCC which could enable Newton High School graduates to earn both a diploma and an associate’s degree. Carter said he had also reached out to personnel from Bedford Care Center and the school nurse about establishing a certified nursing assistant program. Nickson also reported that contacts had been made with Ratheon for possible electrical programs for students that are interested in those programs of certification.

Administrators from the elementary, middle, and high school also shared with the board achievements and planned improvements regarding the school district’s grade of C by the Mississippi Department of Education. While the district’s graduation rate went up four percent to 90 percent and nearly 93 percent of teachers are teaching with in their areas of certification, administrators said they were continuing to look into improving reading proficiency, helping parents and teachers better understand accountability models, and new teaching strategies for teachers.