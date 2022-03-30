The No. 5 East Central Community College Warriors took down the Itawamba Indians in a MACCC matchup with a seven-inning, run-rule win before dropping the second game of a doubleheader, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon. The split moved the Warriors to 18-7 overall and to 5-5 in conference play, while the Indians moved to 11-11, 5-5.

J.T. Vance and Leighton Jenkins led the Warriors at the plate on the day with three hits each, while Cook had four RBIs through the two games.

ECCC's Trey Lewis had his 19-game hitting streak snapped in the opener, but the sophomore reached base in both games on walks to grow his reached-base streak to 21 games. Clayton Cook pushed his hitting streak to 16 games after getting a hit in the opener but had the streak broken in the nightcap. Austin Green reached base in both games as well to move to 12 straight games reaching base safely, while Vance is up to eight games in a row.