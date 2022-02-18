The East Central Community College golf team had a 12th-place finish at the Coastal Alabama Invitational to start the spring portion of the 2021-22 season. The 13-team field was loaded with talent as schools from Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia all competed. East Central joined Mississippi Gulf Coast and Northeast Mississippi as MACCC participants.

The course was tough on both days with the Warriors carding a 334 on the first round and a 344 on the second for a 583 total.

ECCC's Rivers Maskew (Lucedale) posted a team-high 37th-place finish individually as he fired off rounds of 76 and 80 for a two-day total of 156.