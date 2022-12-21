There has been much interest lately in moving away from manicured, watered yards to more natural environmentally friendly alternatives. Manicured turf grass lawns cover up to 50 million acres of land in America. But a new, no-mow movement is challenging this conformity—and helping the environment. Every year across the country, lawns consume nearly 3 trillion gallons of water a year, 200 million gallons of gas (for all that mowing), and 70 million pounds of pesticides.

You may also know that turf grass, however welcoming it looks for our bare feet, provides virtually no habitat for pollinators and other animals and plants that make up a healthy, diverse ecosystem. In fact, it is being realized that these lawns can do substantial harm to the environment. Research being conducted is pointing to mowed grasses as a culprit in air pollution. Cut grasses (aka lawns) emit carbon into the atmosphere; larger quantities of carbon than that found in naturally kept fields. Simply put, lawns produce more carbon gas than they can absorb due to the practices required to keep them looking sharp. Once the energy expended by mowing, fertilizer use and watering are considered, lawns produce more greenhouse gases than they soak up. There is also research suggesting that the release of green leaf volatiles (GLVs) are having an effect on our planet. When the plants are injured, whether through animals grazing on them or you cut them, any damage sustained, they release volatile chemicals into the air. That smell of “fresh cut grass” is the plants releasing a sort of chemical distress signal. The rush of chemicals does a few things: some of the compounds stimulate the formation of new cells at the wound site so it closes faster. Others act as antibiotics that prevent bacterial infection and inhibit fungal growth. Among the GLVs released by damaged grass are a group of eight related oxygenated hydrocarbons, including aldehydes and alcohols, that cause the “green odor” and these are linked to air pollution. So, in short, these tight, manicured lawns can do as much harm as they do good for the environment.

Turf grass and the idea of having a tightly manicured and level area came from Europe as a status symbol. It was a rich man’s luxury to have a groomed, open area (think of golf) to entertain guests on. Most of our common turf grasses are nonnative species as well. Kentucky bluegrass, for example, is originally from Europe, not the state, as its name would suggest while Centipede grass is derived from China and Southeast Asia. Bermuda grass is a tropical native of India and areas of Africa. Bahia grass is from Argentina. Having a lawn is not an American practice but one that we adopted and as the suburban areas grew and people wanted to conform, the birth of the American landscape turned into a manicured grass patch with a splash of marigolds for color.

There is a growing number of homeowners who are making the change from the high maintenance yard to a more ecofriendly, natural landscape. These no-mow yards generally fall into four categories: 1) naturalized or un-mowed turf grass that is left to grow wild; 2) low-growing turf grasses that require little grooming (most are a blend of fescues); 3) native or naturalized landscapes where turf is replaced with native plants as well as noninvasive, climate-friendly ones that can thrive in local conditions; and 4) yards where edible plants (“Foodscaping”) - vegetables and fruit-bearing trees and shrubs replace a portion of turf. According to the National Gardening Association, one in three families now grows some portion of the food they consume. Some people are choosing to do a combination and it makes sense. We spend millions on keeping our yard in shape. Money on gasoline to run mowers, trimmers and edgers to battery operated equipment combined with chemicals it is a multibillion-dollar industry that many Americans are scrapping for a vegetable garden combined with a pollinator garden and fruiting trees and shrubs. Why have a patch of grass that you must constantly fight with when you can replace that with a natural, edible earthscape that mostly maintains itself?

Another issue that is of concern is water usage. Lawns are thirsty and consume an estimated 3 trillion gallons of water every year in the United States. This is not an issue in the south yet but, it is a potential and an issue that everyone needs to become aware of because most associate our rainfall with water availability. The biggest concern is groundwater depletion. Groundwater is a valuable resource both in the United States and throughout the world. Where surface water, such as lakes and rivers, are scarce or inaccessible, groundwater supplies many of the hydrologic needs of people everywhere. In the United States, it is the source of drinking water for about half the total population and nearly all the rural population, and it provides over 50 billion gallons per day for agricultural needs. Groundwater depletion, a term often defined as long-term water-level declines caused by sustained groundwater pumping, is a key issue associated with groundwater use. Many areas of the United States are experiencing groundwater depletion including the south.

Several areas in the Gulf Coastal Plain are experiencing effects related to groundwater depletion. Groundwater pumping by Baton Rouge, Louisiana, increased more than tenfold between the 1930s and 1970, resulting in groundwater-level declines of approximately 200 feet. Continued pumping since the 1920s by many industrial and municipal users from the underlying Sparta aquifer have caused significant water-level declines in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. The Memphis, Tennessee area is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the world that relies exclusively on groundwater for municipal supply. Large withdrawals have caused regional water-level declines of up to 70 feet. It’s a problem that we need to wake up to – just because there is a large amount of rainfall, it does not replace our underground aquifers.

“We’re on the cusp of a transition that will likely take place over the next 10 to 15 years, away from the conformity of mowed turf,” says Ed Osann, senior policy analyst and water efficiency project director with NRDC’s Water program. He adds that eradication of all grass isn’t the goal. “We’re not declaring war on turf or suggesting that we remove every square foot of it. But we want to encourage people to think about whether there are places in their yards that can be converted to allow for a more diverse and sustainable landscape.”

Fall is the time to make changes in your landscape. Building raised garden beds and adding pathways is much more pleasant in the fall. Also, planting fruiting shrubs such as Chokeberries or fruit trees at the end of October or early November when the dormant winter period is just beginning will allow the roots to settle in before spring. Fall is the best time to take soil samples for changes in vegetation that you might be planning. Making sure that the soil pH and nutrient levels are correct before you add vegetation rather than after is a key to success.