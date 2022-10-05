The Bobcats will host the Tigers in a battle of teams looking to get back on track.

Noxapater has lost three straight, falling 22-20 to West Lowndes, 28-21 to Vardaman and 43-8 to Hamilton. The Tigers opened with a 27-6 win over Nanih Waiya and beat Coffeeville 36-6.

“They have done a great job with their program,” Sebastopol coach Keith Brown said. “They are a couple of plays away from being 2-1 in division play. They are really solid, and he has gotten some guys out to play. They are going to be big up front, and the quarterback will scare you. There is a lot of history between us. I’m sure we are going to get their best shot. We need to have a good week and get ready to go.”