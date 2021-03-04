Cameron Scott Boggan, 23, of Lena, Miss., died Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Newton, Miss. He was born Wednesday, June 25, 1997, in Meridian, Miss.

Visitation was held Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-South. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Hickory Baptist Church. Burial followed in Chunky Cemetery. Dr. Randy Rich and Bro. Guy Odom officiated. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 683-2152

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Johnny Mack Boggan and Lomax Cain Jr.; one uncle, Ernie Cain.

He is survived by his parents, Greg and Renee Boggan; brother, Connor Boggan; grandmothers, Ann Boggan and Phyllis Cain.

Pallbearers were his cousins, Chris Cain, Jarrod Cain, Jake Cain, Peyton Cain, Jared Massey, Christopher Boggan, Dillon Miles, Wyatt Miles, and Riley Kerr Cain.

Honorary pallbearers were Dustin Kelly and the CareMed EMS Staff.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Gideon Bibles or the Juvenile Diabetes Research in Cameron’s memory.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com

Paid Obituary