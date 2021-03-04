Robert Edward Byrne, 91, of Lawrence, Miss., passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his home. He was born Sunday, Sept. 22, 1929, in Lawrence County.

Graveside Services were held Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Nance Hill Cemetery. Bro. Ty Pigott officiated. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 683-2152

Robert grew up in Brookhaven, Miss. prior to serving in the US Army. Following his military service, he worked for Continental Oil Company in Texas and New Mexico. In 1952, he and Pattye moved to Lawrence, Miss. where he began working for “Pop” Nance at B&N Super Service. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. Robert enjoyed raising cattle and anything outdoors. He was a member of Lawrence Baptist Church since 1955 where he served as a deacon. He was also a member of the Masons and the Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Pattye Byrne; daughter, Cindy Bower; grandson, Robert George Bower; parents, Basil and Fannie Byrne; two brothers, Basil G. Byrne and Jimmy Byrne; one sister, Sarah Allgood.

Survivors include his daughter, Marilyn Hill (Gregg); grandsons, Andy Bower (Elissa) and Stephen Bower (Katie); granddaughter, Mary Byrne Hill; great-grandson, Elliott Bower; two nephews, Judd Nance (Libby) and Jamie Nance (Teresa); son-in-law, Patrick Bower.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Bower, Andy Bower, Paul Craven, Larry Mathis, Judd Nance, Jamie Nance, and Rick Allgood.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to be made to Lawrence Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

