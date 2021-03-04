Mr. Clarence Perry Kittrell, age 75, of Decatur passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Services for Mr. Clarence Perry Kittrell was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Crossroads Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Bro. Scott Engle officiated.

Visitation was held from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Clarence is preceded in death by his parents, William Edward Kittrell & Ola D. Kitt﻿rell; two brothers, Billy & Howard Kittrell; one sister, Betty Pitts.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Johnnie Kittrell of Decatur; three daughters, Karan Coker (Robert) of Petal, Connie Reed of Moselle and Wanda Parker of Moselle; two sons, Kris Mundit of Great Falls, MT and David Kittrell of Decatur; one brother, Thomas Kittrell of Virginia; one sister, Nancy Carroll of Forkville, MI; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Keith Ainworth, Billy Kittrell, Michael Kittrell, Jay Kittrell, Brian Kittrell and Hunter Kittrell.

Honorary Pallbearers were Michael Ainsworth & Todd Wicha.

