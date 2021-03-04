Heather Tadlock Taylor was born on Oct. 17, 1970 and went home to her Lord on March 18, 2021. She was 50 years of age.

A service of remembrance was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Homewood Methodist Church. Visitation began at noon at the church, under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Heather was a graduate of East Rankin Academy and continued her education at the University of Southern Mississippi where she received her Bachelors, Masters and Nurse Practitioner Certification.

Heather started her career as an emergency room technician at Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest at the age of 18. She continued working at Lackey throughout her formal college studies and over 20 years after becoming a registered nurse and accomplishing the status of nurse practitioner. Her special calling was the treatment of Type One Diabetes, and she was a Certified Diabetic Educator. At the time of her passing, she was serving the patients at East Central Mississippi Health Care in Sebastopol as nurse practitioner.

She loved her patients, her friends and family, but her son, Jake, was her world.

She is preceded in death by her birth father, Joe Lee Tadlock; paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Maxine Tadlock; maternal grandparents, Bob and Mattie Boykin.

Heather is survived by that son, Jacob Taylor Horton and his future wife: Olivia Poling; her father and mother, Vaden and Faye Jackson; brother, Lee Tadlock; sisters: Joyce McMillan and Bobbie Dickens.

While most people are lucky if they have one really good friend in this life, Heather was blessed with three best friends forever, Dayna Watkins, Shana Keyes and Tommy Hollingsworth.

In addition to her family, Heather is also survived by a host of friends and patients with whom she shared a very special relationship.

To know Heather was to love her.

Honorary pallbearers were her patients whom she loved and cared for in the medical profession as family nurse practitioner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, 800 Avery Blvd N #100, Ridgeland, MS 39157.

Paid Obituary