Donald Rogers Godwin, 87, of Newton died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Covington County Hospital in Collins. He was born Tuesday, Dec. 19, 1933, in Chunky.

Visitation was held on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon at Liberty Baptist Church in Newton with funeral services immediately following. Burial was at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Mark McDonald and Bro. Robert Rowzee officiated. Newton County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Godwin served in the United States Navy as a Seabee. After his service in the military he worked 40 years in the pipeline industry as a side-boom operator. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gardener. He was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church where he served in many different capacities. He was also a Mason. He loved spending time with his family. He was known as a jokester and an excellent maker of peanut brittle. He will truly be missed by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Aileen Godwin; a son, Roger Godwin; and his brother, Danny Godwin.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Simmie D. Godwin; a son, Rocky Godwin; grandchildren, Felicity (Joe) Broderick, Rocky (Amanda) Godwin, Taylor (Caleb) Scharer and Landrey Godwin; and great-grandchildren, Joy Broderick, Jett Broderick, Elliot Godwin, Liam Scharer and the expected Simmie Ann Godwin.

