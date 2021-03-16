Graveside services for Mr. Leonard E. “Lin” Jones Jr. of Union were held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Union City Cemetery. Bro. Steve Bufkin officiated.

Mr. Jones, 62, of Union died Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Jones of Union; a son, Matthew Jones of Union; a daughter, Holly Eubanks and husband Bryan of Clinton; two sisters, Pam Maloney and husband Ron and Linda Hawkins and husband Bubba; his father: Leonard Jones Sr. of Meridian; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Annette Jones.

Pallbearers were Ricky Cleveland, Bobby Cleveland, Harold Cleveland and Bro. Bobby Barfoot.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of arrangements.

