Services for Mr. Marzell George Livingston will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Milling Funeral Home Chapel in Union with burial in the Union Cemetery. Bro. Steve Bufkin and Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Marzell was born and raised in Neshoba County in the Linwood Community and graduated from Linwood High School. On September 21, 1951 he married the love of his life, Helen Smith. They were happily married for 71 years. Rarely did you see one without the other. Church and family were foremost in his life. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Union where he was actively involved until his health declined and resided in the Neshoba County Nursing Home.

Marzell loved his family dearly and one of his favorites was having family dinners for every occasion. Many noted him for being gentle and soft spoken, listening rather than talking, he was the Christian in every moment for whom his family has appreciated and loved and will be sorely missed.

Marzell loved quail hunting with his bird dogs as well as fishing and gardening. He and Helen loved to travel and eventually made it to all 50 states. They also travelled to many foreign countries.

In 1952, he served in the United States Army and was stationed in Perigueux, France, in the Korean War. After the war, Marzell and his uncle co-owned a hosiery mill in High Point, North Carolina. Later the family moved to Meridian, MS and eventually to Union. He worked at Meywebb Hosiery in Meridian, MS as a foreman for 35 years. He was also a local businessman owning and operating the Neshoba Country Store, the Time Saver convenient store and the Dining Room Café in Union.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Livingston; two sons, Mark Livingston (Sherri) of Lena and Tony Livingston (Theresa) of Union; two grandchildren, Matt Livingston (Lauren) of Starkville and Brooke Freeman (Dan) of Brandon; two great-grandchildren, Riley Livingston and Macy Freeman; and also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Marzell is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Bernice Livingston and two brothers, Thomas and Claud Livingston.