Services for Mr. Billy Nicholson were held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial was held at Little Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Gene Higginbotham, Bro. David Nelson, and Bro. Rusty Walton officiated.

Visitation was held from 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, prior to Chapel services.

Mr. Billy Nicholson, age 74, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Billy Nicholson was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and son. He loved his family and loved to serve the Lord. He was very devoted in his walk with the Lord. For much of his life, Billy served the Union area as the owner and Agent of State Farm Insurance, which he enjoyed dearly. Former Representative, Billy Nicholson served in the Mississippi House of Representatives from 2000 through 2012 representing District 78. He was known for public service through the community. He was loved by many and will be missed.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Betty Nicholson; two daughters, Angie Henry (Sterritt) of Union and Jennifer Hedgepeth (George) of Big Point; five Grandchildren, Madelyn Hedgepeth, Bailey Buckley ( Hunter), Jes Henry, Nic Henry and Case Henry; two brothers, Jerry Nicholson of Union and Clinton Nicholson (Teresa) of Duffee; special extended family, Michelle Hegwood Winstead and her family, Lauren Rich (Caleb), Mason, Bryson and Demi Rich, and Mitchell and Emma Winstead; Shane Hegwood (Aleshia) and their family, Chandler and Hannah Grace.

Mr. Billy Nicholson is preceded in death by his parents, Holcomb & Rozell Nicholson; one sister, Glenda Nicholson Hegwood; and sister-in-law, Gearline Gentry Nicholson.

Pallbearers were Jes Henry, Nic Henry, Case Henry, Hunter Buckley, Mitchell Winstead, Chandler Hegwood, Caleb Rich, and Vinson Butts.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge, 2609 River Rd., New Orleans, LA 70121.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

