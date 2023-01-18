Brenda Thorne, 70 of Hickory, MS passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian. She was born Saturday, September 6, 1952 in Meridian.

Visitation was held on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Newton County Funeral Home - South. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Newton County Funeral Home - South. Burial followed in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory. The Revs. Hal Bates, Charles Moore and Wayne Campbell officiated. Newton County Funeral Home - South is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Thorne was a graduate of Hickory High School and furthered her education at East Central Junior College. She enjoyed working in the medical insurance department with Rush Hospital and also in the Newton County School System, where she retired after several years. She was a member of Chunky Baptist Church and the Joyful Seekers Sunday School Class. Favorite past times were traveling, camping and watching"old classic" Westerns.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Tom and Jeanette Robinson and her sister, Rhonda Williams.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Gary Thorne; sons, Jonathan Thorne and David Thorne; granddaughter, Katelynn Thorne; nephew, Jason Williams (Seana); nieces, Michelle Newell, Bralynn Newell, Ana Maria Thorne, Mary Preston Williams, Molly Beth Williams and Mattie Wilkes Williams; daughter-in-law, Danae Thorne; brother-in-laws, Bob Williams and Ronald Thorne; special "sister", Jan Pickett.

Pallbearers were Steve Felton, Ronnie Thorne, Toby Embrey, Jacky Johnson, Roger Shirley, Clyde Wright, Jason Williams, and Ronnie Pickett.

