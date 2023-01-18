Funeral services for Lela Elizabeth Baucum were held at noon, Monday, January 16, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Newton. Burial followed in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Newton County Funeral Home.

The Revs. Brian Rushing and Mark Vincent officiated.

Music was provided by Mrs. Rita Bearden and Mr. Clint Walker, soloists, and Miss Dianne Nelson, instrumentalist.

Lela Elizabeth Baucum, age 76, of Newton, passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Lela will be remembered as a Christian, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and dear friend. She worked tirelessly as a homemaker raising four kids, and later worked at Feldman’s Department Store and as the librarian for Newton Middle School before retiring in 1998. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Newton, where she attended the Gleaners Sunday School Class. Lela loved to help with various functions within the church, especially Vacation Bible School and church meals. She always enjoyed the company of close friends, and enjoyed getting together to play Mexican Train, bunco, or other card games. She loved gardening, cooking, and sharing recipes. In recent years she enjoyed working as an election poll worker, where she made sure to bring her infamous breakfast casserole for others to enjoy. She was selfless in nature, always supporting and caring for her family and countless others. In joyous celebration, she has now been reunited with her husband, James, whom she so dearly loved.

Survivors include her children, daughter, Stacy Winstead and husband, Wade of Little Rock; son, Jamie Baucum and wife, Brandi of Newton; son, Ty Baucum of Minneapolis, MN, and daughter, Teri Harrison and husband, Barry of Little Rock; six grandchildren, Jessica Glover (Ryan), Drew Harrison (Lindsey), Emily McMullan, Kayla Baucum, Tate Baucum, and Ezra Harrison; seven great-grandchildren, Bostyn, Mason, Jorja, Judah, Ollie, Caysen, and Olivia; two brothers, Johnny Wagner and wife, Charlotte and Ricky Wagner and wife, Jennifer, both of Collinsville; one sister, Ann Therrien of Newton and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Olen Baucum; two brothers, Sidney Wagner and Eddie Wagner, and her parents, Joe and Jimmie Goss Wagner.

Pallbearers were Chris Guyse, Brad Gipson, Armand Therrien, Jody Wagner, Allen Harrison, and Drew Harrison.

Honorary Pallbearers were Lavelle Baucum, Wayne Baucum, Leslie Baucum, Lance Baucum, Tate Baucum, Ezra Harrison, Philip Eidsvold and Ryan Glover.

Visitation was Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Baptist Children’s Village, P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060.

Newton County Funeral Home, South Chapel, 100 Old Hwy. 15 Loop, Newton, served the Baucum family.

