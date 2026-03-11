December 9, 1934-March 14, 2026

Mrs. Betty Joyce Ezell Stamper, 91, of Lawrence passed away on Saturday, March 14 at Ochsner Hospital in Meridian. She was a lifelong resident of Lawrence, MS. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest, Ms from 10-11:30, with the funeral service beginning at 11:30 in the Chapel. Bro. William Savell and Nathan Stamper will officiate. Burial will take place at Conehatta Methodist Cemetery following the funeral.

Betty was born December 9, 1934 to Woodrow and Margaret Ezell in Newton County, MS. Betty was a faithful Christian woman who loved the Lord. She was a dedicated mother, wife, Nana, and sister, and was known locally for her delicious teacakes.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Margaret Ezell; her husband, Melvin Stamper; a brother, Millard Ezell, and a son-in-law, Paul Neese.

She leaves behind her two children, Richard Stamper (Shelia) and Kathy Neese; two grandchildren, Adria Miles (Justin), and Nathan Stamper (Leanne); five great grandchildren, Joshua, Hannah, and Miriam Miles, Rush and Sam Stamper; and a sister, Dianne Smith (Milton)

Serving as pallbearers will be Leighton, Chris and Colby Ezell, Joshua Miles, Buddy Watkins, and Anthony Richardson.

Paid Obituary