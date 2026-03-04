December 10, 1934-March 1, 2026

Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Mary Humphreys Everett were held on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 10:30 am from Newton County Funeral Home – North Chapel with interment in the New Hope Cemetery in the Stratton community under the direction of Newton County Funeral Home. Rev. William Savell officiated.

Mary Catherine Humphreys was born Monday, December 10, 1934 at Lawrence. She will be remembered as a woman of many talents, specifically a seamstress, making wedding dresses and gowns for balls. She was a librarian at South Brookley Elementary School in Mobile and at the Decatur Public Library, where she shared her love of reading. At the decline of the health of her husband, she became a home health aid with the Newton County Health Department. She was also an employee at Peavy Electronics in Decatur, where she took advantage of the opportunity to further her education at the age of 52, and received her associates degree in electronics. Mrs. Everett was the first female electrical instructor for East Central Community College. The Everetts were one of the founding families of Newton County Academy and have been supporters there for 55 years. She loved the Lord and instilled those values in her family, raising them at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church. She loved her family beyond words, raising generations of her family, especially enjoyed being a Meme to her grands. Her presence will be greatly missed on this Earth but the family takes great comfort in knowing there will be a reunion one day. She passed away Sunday, March 01, 2026 at her home at Decatur at the age of 91.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John B. Everett; her parents, James L. “Sonny Boy” and Melba Loper Humphreys; one brother, Benny Lamar Humphreys and one sister, Barbara Haralson.

Survivors include her four children, Catherine Bardin (Joe) of Bolton, Freida Smith (Joseph Mack) of Union, John B. Everett, Jr. (Donna) of Decatur and Brenda Stamper (James) of Newton; ten grandchildren, Kathea Bryan (David), Jody Smith (Aggie), Kimberly Horne (Shane Jenkins), Karen Jones (Wayne “Tater”), Katelyn Matthews (Jeffrey), Jessica Schaub (Thomas), John Michael Everett, Grace Everett, Jamie Stamper, and Karlie Stamper; seven great-grandchildren, Abigail Horne, Emma Smith, Conner Bryan, Alex Horne, Olivia Smith, Harper Smith, and Willa Jones; three brothers, Thomas Humphreys (Sylvia) of Newton; Jimmy Dale Humphreys (Voncille) of Moselle and Jerry Humphreys (Betty Jo) of Lawrence; a host of nieces and nephews survive.

Pallbearers were John Michael Everett, Alex Horne, Jody Smith, Conner Bryan, Jeff Matthews, and Thomas Schaub.

Honorary Pallbearers were Wayne “Tater” Jones, David Bryan, and Shane Jenkins.

Newton County Funeral Home – North, 9998 Hwy. 15 North, Newton, served the Everett family.

Paid Obituary