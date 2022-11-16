Casey Ferrel Henslee

September 18, 1990 - November 15, 2022

Services celebrating the life of Casey Ferrel Henslee were held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:30 am at Newton County Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Phillip Smith officiated. Interment followed in the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery with military honors under the direction of Newton County Funeral Home.

Casey was born Tuesday, September 18, 1990 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was a graduate of Newton County High School, and enlisted in the United States Military, for the Army National Guard, where he was honorably discharged after one tour in Iraq, with the company 1/204th, HHB 1/204 ADA. He was a Christian by faith, a carpenter by trade, a clown at heart, and loved his family very much. He was a jokester, striving to always put a smile on anyone’s face. He enjoyed all genres of music, specifically, hip-hop, blues, rap and soulful. He was very intelligent, learning things and trades, easily, referenced by his family as “the brightest.” His children were the “light of his life” and his impact on others will be remembered for generations to come. He continued to give to others, even in his death, as he was an organ donor. He passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson at the age of 32.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gene Toomey and Albert Embrey.

Survivors include his fiancé, Jessi Yarbrough; his son, Xander Ferrel Henslee; daughter, Aubree Skye Henslee, all of Decatur; his mother, Debbie Toomey Massey (Mark) of Decatur; grandfathers, Terry Stauffer,and Ferrel Henslee; grandmothers, Barbara Toomey Embrey, Debbie Franklin and Betty Henslee. Numerous aunts and uncles also survive.

Pallbearers were Dustin Woods, Daniel Morgan, Brad Edmondson, Joshua Reeves, Robert Ward, Isaac Martinez, and Justin Gardner.

Visitation was on Monday beginning at 10:00 am at the funeral home.

Newton County Funeral Home – North, 9998 Hwy. 15 N., Newton, was in charge of arrangements.

An online guestbook may be signed and viewed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Paid Obituary