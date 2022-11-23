Chris Johnson Clark, 59, of Decatur, MS passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Laird Hospital in Union, MS. He was born July 27, 1963 in Kosciusko, MS.

Funeral Services were held 2:00 PM Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Clarke Venable Baptist Church, Decatur, MS. Visitation was held Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Newton County Funeral Home North (9998 Hwy 15 North, Newton, MS). Rev. Mark Vincent and Rev. Kelvin Boone officiated. Newton County Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Chris graduated from Decatur High School in 1981 and was known as a gifted athlete, fierce competitor, and one of the nicest guys in the school. He played basketball and baseball in high school, golf, baseball, and tennis at East Central Community College, and was inducted into the Golf Hall of Fame. Chris graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1985 earning the Bachelor of Business Administration Degree. Chris worked for La-Z-Boy and East Central Community College where he coached the EC Warrior Golf team and worked in the Work-force development department where he oversaw training opportunities for district businesses and companies.

Chris enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and investing in the lives of students at his Church, Clarke Venable Baptist Church. Clark served as a deacon and often chaperoned student events such Centrifuge, Mission Fuge, and Disciple Now. Chris also taught the third and fourth grade boys Sunday School class at CVBC.

Chris is preceded in death by his father, Joe Clark; grandparents, Alton and Mattie Lee Johnson and Marzene and Odessa Clark. He is survived by his mother Carolyn Clark; wife, Sandy Hemmingway Clark; son, Luke Clark; daughter, Olivia Clark; brothers Kevin Clark and Stan Clark (Melba); nephews, Thomas and Andrew Clark; nieces, Riley Kate and Dru Sheppard; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shannon and Johnny Sheppard; father-in-law, Wayne Hemmingway (Marie); mother-in-law, Sue Hemmingway.

Pall bearers were Chris Vance, Scotty Russell, Chris Harris, Cole Harris, Graham Clarke, Robert Munn, Joel Nelson, and Roger Whitlock.

Honorary pall bearers were Michael Alexander, Joseph Knight, Ronnie Westbrook, Don Munn, Jeff Ezelle, Scott Hill, Wayne Baucum, and all current and former East Central Community College golfers.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to the Clarke Venable Baptist Church Children’s ministry.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com

Paid Obituary