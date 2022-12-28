Services for Ms. Colleen Stevens were held at 1 pm, Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union, burial was held in Louin Cemetery. Bro. Andrew Black and Bro. Clade Blackwell officiated.

Ms. Colleen Stevens, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Survivors include three Daughters, Rebecca Blackwell Hancock of Milan, TN; Karen Blackwell Dean of Meridian and Taffy Stevens Parker (Andy) of Stringer; one Son, Clade Blackwell (Sue) of Winter Springs, FL.; twelve Grandchildren, Chris Porter (Bethany); Staci Porter Owens (Robby); Jonathan Blackwell (Amie); Laura Blackwell; Taylor Dean (Kaley); David Blackwell (Erin); Sarah Turner (Andrew); Stephen Blackwell; Audrey Dean; Delsie Parker; Tyler Parker and Britney Long. Thirty Great-Grandchildren, two Great Great-Grandchildren, Sister, Dora Ella Schultz (Wayne).

Ms. Colleen Stevens is preceded in death by her father, Commodora Dean; mother Eris Walters Dean,; husbands, Sam C. Blackwell and LeRoy Stevens; son, Sam Craig Blackwell; brother, Leon Dean and two sisters, Lucille Hitt and Mavis Chesney.

Pallbearers were Ricky Sheehan, Robert Smith, Doyle White, Josh Sheehan, Joey Dean and Roy Clary.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: The Gideon's International PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214, The Samaritan Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 or the charity of your choice.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

Paid Obituary