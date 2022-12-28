Funeral services for Johnny Lee Jones were held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Newton County Funeral Home – South Chapel. Interment followed in the Sharon Primitive Baptist Cemetery at Lake under the direction of Newton County Funeral Home. Bro. Victor Bugg officiated.

Mr. Jones, age 84, of Newton, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the Bedford Care Center of Newton. He was a native of Magee and a longtime resident of Newton County. He was retired from the ESCO Corporation for over thirty years. He was a member of Sand Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening and tending to his horses. Hunting, in particular, coon and deer, were favorite past times. He loved his family very much and will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over sixty years, Mrs. Barbara Ann Porter Jones; his parents, William and Easter Bynum Jones, and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his sons, Jimmy Jones, John Jones (Kim) and Chris Jones; seven grandchildren, Lee Jones, Dana Jones, Caleb Jones, Kaylee Jones, Bryce Jones, Porter Jones and Ava Jones; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Quitman Jones (Jo); several nieces and nephews also survive.

Pallbearers were Lee Jones, Dana Jones, Bryce Jones, Scott Bounds, Joseph Bounds, and Sammy Griffin.

Honorary pallbearers were Porter Jones and Caleb Jones.

Visitation was on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday.

Newton County Funeral Home – South, 100 Old Hwy. 15 Loop, Newton, was in charge of arrangements.

