Services for Mr. Henry Finley were held at 3 pm, on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial was held at Union City Cemetery. Bro. Byron Howell officiated.

Mr. Henry Finley, age 79, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Survivors include two daughters, Beth Finley (Tim Litchfield) of Union; Beverly Finley (George Carey) of Union; one son, Bubba Finley (Rebecca) of Union; six grandchildren, Veronica Litchfield, Jonathan Gilbert (Maddie), Amber Ripley, Brandon Ripley, Aubrey Finley and Andrea Ezell; two great-grandchildren, Ezra Kay Carter and Hunter Gilbert; one sister, Maxine Lott and one brother, Russell Finley (Sylvia).

He was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Henry is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Finley; parents, Isaac & Pauline Finley and one Sister, Caroline "Sis" Barrett.

Pallbearers were Tommy Lewis, Ricky Watkins, Jason Smith, Joe Dollar, Billy Pat Walker and Stanley Walker.

Honorary Pallbearers were Jerry Russell and Former Eagle Scouts who served under Mr. Henry's leadership.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.