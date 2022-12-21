Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanette Jones were held Thursday at Blue Springs Baptist Church with Bro. James McMillan officiating the service. Burial was at the family cemetery on E.L. Johnson Road. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North was honored to serve the family during this difficult time.

Mrs. Jones, 78, of Little Rock, passed away at her residence on December 19th. She was a devoted housewife who loved her family, especially her grandchildren who she would always have treats for when they came to visit. Mrs. Jones enjoyed fishing, researching family history, and when able, she enjoyed exploring in the woods, just to see what she would find. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and caring for the birds she kept in her home. Mrs. Jones was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Willis E. “Buddy” Jones; daughters Patricia Williams (Virgil), Belinda Crapse (Randy); sons Richard Jones (Theresa), and Marty Jones. Mrs. Jones is also survived by her grandchildren Renee Graves (Eric), Scotty Massey, Anna Diveley (Bo), Dillon Williams (Savannah), Brandy Walker, Tiffany Walker, Amanda Hattaway (James), Candis Edmonds (Buddy), Thomas Jones (Lindsey), Holly McLemore (Caleb), Jordan Jones (Summer), Lela Jones and Angel Jones along with twenty-six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Clyde White.

She was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Leitha Mae White; sister Lorene Graham and brother Bud White.

Pallbearers were Thomas Jones, Jordan Jones, Dillon Williams, Scotty Massey, James Hattaway, and Buddy Edmonds. Honorary pallbearers were Caleb McLemore, Jason Boles, Braxton Hattaway, Trent Edmonds, Bo Diviley, Jason Culpepper and Jackson Partridge.

The family received friends from 1pm to 2pm at the church.

Paid Obituary