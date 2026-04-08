Funeral services for Ms. Janie Marie James were held at 11 am, Thursday, April 9, 2026, at Beulah Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Gary Rivers and Bro. Byron Howell officiated.

Visitation was held from 9:30 - 11:00 am prior to the service at Beulah Baptist Church.

Ms. James, 81, of Little Rock, passed away Saturday April 4, 2026, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Janie was a faithful follower of Christ. She had a compassionate servant’s heart. For many years she served diligently in the cafeteria of Beulah Hubbard High School. She then went on to serve as an administrative assistant at Weems Mental Health Center in Meridian for many years. Her coworkers would say that Janie always had a sweet spirit and was encouraging to them.

She was a devoted and loving wife to Bobby for sixty years. She loved and cared for her three children, Gary, Pam, and Penny. She raised them up in the way of the Lord. She cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved all of her family abundantly, and she never failed to show up at family events.

She was a dedicated member of Beulah Baptist Church, where she graciously served as a Sunday School teacher for several years. She loved her church family and friends immeasurably. When she was no longer able to attend church, she enjoyed the home visits from her church family. She also enjoyed time visiting with her friends of the Hopewell community.

She enjoyed the visits with her brother, Roy, and her outings with her sister-in-law, Nadine (Dean). She was a strong and hard working individual. She enjoyed working outside and keeping her yard and flowers in beautiful shape. She also worked countless hours in the garden with Bobby for many years. Inside her home she enjoyed cooking and cleaning.

Janie was a humble and kind person who always put the needs of others before her own. Even through her long battle with cancer, she would still love and show compassion to others around her. Her faith in Christ was resilient.

As we remember Janie and her life, we recall the words of 2 Timothy 4:7 - “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Survivors include one daughter, Penny Holifield (Kenneth); one son, Gary James (Tina); nine grandchildren, Laura Giles, Holly Giles, Daniel Giles (Victoria) , Kayla Moore (Corbin), Kacey Hickman(Elisha), Noah James, Jonah Luke James, Emma James and Isaac James; five great-grandchildren, Gabi Kay, Emmie, Sutton Lucy, Crew and a little bundle due late April; one brother, Roy Clary (Judy); one sister-in-law, Nadine Chaney. She was also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Ms. James is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby James; daughter, Pam Giles and parents, Jack and Agnes Clary.

Pallbearers were Daniel Giles, Corbin Moore, Elisha Hickman, Justin Gressett, Ricky Harrison, and Roy Clary.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

Paid Obituary