Ricky Norton, age 69, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2026. He was born October 28, 1956.

He is survived by his mother, Jerrie Norton; sisters, Debbie Terrell and Jennifer Sneed; and his brother, Johnny Norton; and numerous nephews and nieces. Ricky is preceded in death by his father, James Norton and his brother, William Norton.

The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Hilltop Manor Nursing Home for the care they provided during Ricky’s stay. We are also grateful to the team at Gentiva Hospice for the comfort and care they provided during his time in hospice. A special thank you to his niece, Donna Cleveland, whose love and support and dedication meant so much during this difficult time. We also want to express our appreciation to Bro. William Savell for his prayers and comforting presence during this difficult time.

Paid Obituary