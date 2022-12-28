Services for Mrs. Joyce Alexander were held 4 pm, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Jackie Strebeck officiated.

Visitation was held 3 pm - 4 pm, Saturday at Providence Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Christmas Eve, Robert O. Alexander; one son, Layne Alexander; two daughters, Lynn Williamson (Joe Penton) and Vicki Weaver (Craig); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one sister, Norma Welch of Hazelhurst and one brother, Bode Bagget.

Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Ernest Baggett and Annie Mae Baggett; sister, Lonnie Russell and brother, Roy Baggett.

Pallbearers were Braxton Dean, Brock Williamson, Brandon Alexander, Craig Weaver, Joe Penton and Stephen McMullan

Honorary Pallbearer was C.J. Weaver.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

Paid Obituary