Services for Mr. Michael Hunter Vance were held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at Lucern Congregational Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Jimmy Holder, Bro. Howell Thrash, Bro. Rusty Walton, Bro. Jeff Hall and Bro. Billy Martin officiated.

Visitation was held 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Visitation was also held 30 minutes prior to services at Lucern Congregational Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Mr. Michael Hunter Vance, 55, of the Lucern Community passed away Friday, March 20, 2026, just twelve days after celebrating his 55th birthday. Born with a big heart and a laugh that filled the room, Michael lived a life defined by hard work and loyalty.

A Newton County native and Decatur High School Alumni, he attended Lucern Congregational Methodist Church. Michael spent his career as a truck driver; however his heart was always in the Wagon behind his mules Kate and Homer. Whether he was at a mule pull or just winding down a quite back road, Michael was in his element. He was a man who truly loved to laugh and embraced the joy in life.

Above all, Michael loved his family. No one held a bigger piece of his heart than his grandson, Stetson. He was Michael's pride and joy, and his favorite topic of conversation. Known for his “never met a stranger” attitude, Michael was always willing to go the extra mile for those he loved.

While his family was not ready to say goodbye, they find comfort in knowing he is at peace with Jesus and we will meet again one day.

He is survived by a loving family, son, Hunter Vance (Sarah); grandson, Stetson Hunter Vance; fiancé, Denise Thornton; parents, Milton and Jeannie Vance; sister, Ginger Vaughn (Wade); nieces, Emma & Ellie Vaughn; nephew, Eli Vaughn; grandmother, Jean Jones; aunt, Judy Moulds (Charles); uncle, Jimmy Jones, and many cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Alton Hunter and Ludie Mae Vance, and grandfather, Jim Jones.

Pallbearers were Wade Vaughn, Reece Taylor, Ty Neal, Johnny Jones, Austin Thornton, Dr. Leslie Williams, and Kyle Strickland.

Honorary Pallbearers were Henry Freeny, Bentley Strickland, David Lee Vance, Allen Moulds, Charles Moulds, Jesse Vance and John Allen.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

Paid Obituary