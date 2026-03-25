August 22, 1923 – March 28, 2026

Nancy Ponder Brand died peacefully on March 28, 2026. She joyfully entered the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who was the centerpiece of her life. Her deep faith and trust in Jesus defined her days and touched everyone she knew.

A service to celebrate her life will be held Tuesday, April 7, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Newton, Mississippi, with visitation at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at the Newton Masonic Cemetery.

Nancy was born on August 22, 1923, in Yazoo County to Bessie Winstead Ponder and John Lewis Ponder II. Her birth took place at her maternal Grandparent’s home, because Nancy’s Mother was playing the piano at the local revival service and simply did not have time to get to the hospital!

Nancy was preceded in death by her precious son, Thomas Dent Brand Jr. (Tommy), who was a student at MSU when he was killed in a car accident at the age of 18. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Thomas Dent Brand; her parents; her brother, John Lewis Ponder III; and her sister, Mary Ann Covington.

Nancy graduated from high school in Brinkley, Arkansas, where her father was Superintendent of Schools, and from her beloved MSCW, where she was a junior usher, a member of the Drill and Dance team, and served on Student Government. After an early college graduation with a degree in Home Economics, she taught for a year in Macon, MS before she was hired as a government food inspector in Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio. The primary focus for inspectors was ensuring the safety of food for troops overseas and managing civilian food supplies to meet wartime requirements.

Nancy’s next teaching job was in Hollandale, MS. While there she met Tom and they married on June 22, 1947, then made their home in Newton. They were longtime members of First Baptist Church, where they both sang in the choir. Nancy served the congregation in many capacities, from Sunday School teacher to serving as the interim music director, once for a three-year period. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and was an accomplished pianist. She used her gifts to glorify God by ministering to others.

In 1953, when Tommy was in kindergarten, Nancy began her long tenure as a teacher at Newton Public schools. She first taught Home Economics. After earning her master’s degree at USM she also served as Guidance Counselor, Drug Education Specialist, and Choral Music teacher. Her choral music students, choir and chorus won numerous awards across the state. As Senior Class Advisor, she began directing ambitious plays and musicals that were very advanced for high school students. Some of the most well-known were The Sound of Music, The Music Man, and Carousel.

Some of the happiest times of her life were the years she spent teaching at Newton High School. Throughout the years, her students held a special place in her heart. Many of those students still speak of her excellence as a teacher and as a trusted friend who could be counted on for wisdom, direction, and spiritual guidance. Her love and kindness made a lasting impact on every life she touched. After her longtime career as a music and theatre director at Newton Schools, she retired from formal education. Included in her many honors was being named Woman of Achievement in 1970 by the Business and Professional Women’s Club, Woman of the Year in 1985 by the Newton Chamber of Commerce and on March 23, 2007, Nancy was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Mississippi Alliance for Arts Education in recognition of outstanding leadership, commitment and dedication to arts education in the community.

Nancy began another new career as Executive Director of the Newton Chamber of Commerce, becoming one of the first to serve in that capacity. She served in that position for 11 years. On August 29, 1990, she helped launch the Roxy Theatre Company. As one of the founding members, Nancy served as the first president of the Roxy Theatre Board and at her retirement was granted a lifetime membership and named Artistic Director Emerita. She directed or acted in many of the productions. In 2012, the Newton Theatre Company added an elegant outdoor space right next to the Roxy. With brick columns, wrought-iron fencing, and a fountain, it was dedicated as the Nancy Brand Courtyard to honor her on her 90th birthday.

At the ripe old age of 100, Nancy was once again beginning a new endeavor that would enhance the lives of many. Because of her deep love for singing hymns, she and Mr. Earl Beck began the “Orchard Hymn Sing,” where the residents meet three nights a week just to sing favorite hymns together. Her last time singing with all her dear friends was February 16th. What a beautiful, abundant, long life the Lord blessed her with.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Mclain, and Teresa’s son, Nathan Daniel Jacobs, both of Newton; Her nieces and nephews, whom Nancy loved like her children: Eleanor C. Ray, Charleston, MS; Carolyn C. Loftin, Ridgeland, MS; and Kay Brand Farmer (Newton) Houston, TX; John Ponder (Susan); Mike Ponder, Lewisville, TX; Sam Ponder (Candy) San Antonia, TX; Walter James Brand Sr. (Anna), Flowood, MS; Jack Williams Brand Jr. (Sallie), Magnolia Springs, AL. Also surviving are a multitude of great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews, and her faithful cousin and musical sidekick, Jeff Hardy, Newton, MS.

We thank, with sincere gratitude and appreciation, the staff at The Orchard and The Arbor for the loving care she received during her years as a resident, as well as Arden Hospice.

Memorials may be made to the music ministry at First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 87, Newton, MS 39345.

An online guestbook may be viewed and signed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Paid Obituary