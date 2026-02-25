Services for Ms. Pauline "Polly" McElhenney were held 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 27, 2026, at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union.

Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m., prior to chapel service. Graveside followed at Neshoba Baptist Church Cemetery in Neshoba, MS. Bro. William Savell and Bro. Chris Shelton officiated.

Pauline Johnson McElhenney, affectionately known as “Ms. Polly” passed away at JG Alexander Nursing Center in Union, MS., on Monday February 23, 2026. She was 94 years old.

Ms. Polly was born and raised in the County Line Community and later was a resident of Newton County for many years. She was a strong and hard-working lady who worked at Decatur Shirt Factory for years until her retirement.

When she was younger, she enjoyed quilting. Polly always made sure that her grandchildren owned one of her hand sewn quilts. She enjoyed cooking for her family. Ms. Polly loved watching any and all sports on T.V. She enjoyed time spent with friends within her mission's group at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Perry McElhenney Jr.; daughter, Pam Loper; parents, Howard and Betty Johnson of Neshoba; three brothers, Willie Mack Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Starling Johnson; and sister-in-Law, Marie Heflin Hollingsworth.

Ms. Polly is survived by two daughters, Judy Page (Ron) of Jackson and Darlene Everett (Keith) of Meridian; four grandchildren, Stewart Everett of Nashville TN., John Everett (Caroline) of Meridian, Ryan Loper (Jessica) of Decatur, and Lacy Loper Parker of Decatur; great-grandchildren, James Everett and Baby Margaret Everett (on the way), Jasper Loper, Joy Loper, Hagan Parker; one sister, Glenda Meador Of Decatur and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Family would like to express their sincere thanks to the entire staff of J G Alexander Nursing Center for their loving care for Ms. Polly over the years.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Congregational Church 20938 MS-Hwy. 15 Union, MS. 39365 or Neshoba Cemetery Fund 10211 Road 1313 Union, MS 39365.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

Paid Obituary