March 16, 1939-March 15, 2026

Services for Peter Paul "Pete" White of Little Rock will be held 3 pm, Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Gene Higginbotham, Bro. William Savell and Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm - 3 pm, Thursday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. White, age 86, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Peter Paul White “Pete” was born March 16, 1939, in Tuckahoe, New York. He was the youngest of six siblings. He attended Tuckahoe High School where he excelled in football, baseball, basketball, and concert band. He was drafted into the Pittsburg Pirates, minor league baseball team, but turned down the offer so he could pursue a career in music. He accepted a music scholarship to attend Delta State University and graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor of Music and a Master of Music Education. He became a public-school teacher and band director for 36 years in Mississippi and consistently produced high school bands that scored superior ratings in marching, site reading, and concert competitions.

In 1970, he became the band director at Beulah Hubbard High School and was introduced to Betty Herrington by Chunk Munn. In 1971, he was married to the love of his life. They were married 54 years and during that time they were like two peas in a pod. They really enjoyed traveling together and would visit Pete’s family in New York every summer. They also took numerous trips with their good friends, Tom and Nancy McClellan.

Pete lived life to the fullest. His love for music was surpassed by his love and devotion for his wife, Betty. He was a meek and humble man that touched so many lives of students. In the last 4 years, dementia took a toil on his mind but often he would still sing and hum songs, tell stories of the past, and was still eager to travel. Just one day shy of his 87th birthday, he was called home by his Savior. We know for sure that he was needed to be the conductor of the grandest stage of all in Heaven. His legacy will continue through the hundreds of students he mentored.

His family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice, Little Rock Coffee Club, Little Rock Church, and everyone that showed care and love especially these last two weeks.

“Praise him with the sound of the trumpet: praise him with the psaltery and harp...Let every thing that hath breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the Lord.” Psalm 150: 3-6

Survivors include his wife, Betty White; five nieces, Barbara Taylor (Gene), Jeanie Isopi (Fred), Patricia Clarino (Neil), Lori Cosgrove (Brad), and Julie Luke (Carl); one nephew, Dr. Eric Herrington (Tara); one brother-in-law, Kenneth White; and one sister-in-law, Jean Herrington.

Mr. White is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Anna White and five siblings.

Pallbearers will be Roger Moore, Andy Rowzee, Brad Cosgrove, Caleb Cosgrove, Carl Luke and Dr. Eric Herrington. Honorary Pallbearers will be The Coffee Club.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Paid Obituary