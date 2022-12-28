Funeral services for Ray Gibson were held Monday, Monday, January 2, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the Newton County Funeral Home – South Chapel. Dr. Charles Douglas officiated. Burial followed in the Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Cemetery under the direction of Newton County Funeral Home.

Mr. Gibson, age 84, of Newton, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at home. He was a 1956 graduate of Newton High School. He began his career at Hailey's Hardware and eventually became co-owner. During his almost 70 year career, his wife, children and grandchildren all had the privilege of working at the store with him. He was an elder in the Newton Presbyterian Church, a Newton Volunteer Fireman for 32 years, and on the Newton Board of Alderman for 28 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ray Gibson, Sr. and Nannie Chapman Gibson, his sister Barbara Gibson, and special aunt Annie Bell Gibson.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Faye Gibson; his daughter: Ginger McMillan and her husband Rusty; his son: Scotty Gibson and wife Patty, all of Newton; four grandchildren: Tyler McMillan and wife Katie, and Landry McMillan all of Philadelphia, PA, Will Gibson and wife Kelsey of Summit and Lexie Gibson of Starkville; four great grandchildren: Avery and Olivia McMillan and Kolyer and Riggins Gibson.

Pallbearers were be Randy Godwin, William Jones, Jay Chesney, Tony Valentine, Tim Mowdy, Steven Rayner, Ted Valentine and Henry Sibley.

Visitation began at 12:30 pm and continued until service time on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Pl, French Camp, MS 39745, Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Cemetery Fund 904 Magnolia Ave, Newton MS 39345, or a charity of your choice.

